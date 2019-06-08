BOONE, N.C. -- Appalachian State men's basketball head coach Dustin Kerns has announced the signing of R.J. Wilson (Raleigh, N.C./Leesville Road High School).

"We are super excited about adding R.J. to our basketball family," said Kerns. "He is a skilled big who is versatile and has great size combined with the skillset of a guard with his ability to pass and handle the ball."

Wilson (6-6, 240, F) earned four letters at Leesville Road High School. During his career, he scored over 1,000 points and pulled down over 1,000 rebounds. During his senior season, he was named First Team All-Cap 7 Conference and Third Team All-District.

"R.J. is a first class person and is a great addition to our program on many levels," added Kerns. "He comes from a wonderful mother in Pamela Harris. He played for a very good high school coach in Russ Frazier and the highly renowned AAU program in Garner Road. He is a great fit for App State, our program and the Boone community. R.J. is an exciting player we cannot wait to get him on campus. Please join us in welcoming R.J. and his mother Pamela to the Mountaineer family!"

Wilson joins Donovan Gregory, J.C. Tharrington and Kendall Lewis as newcomers for the 2019-20 season. App State will officially tip its season in November.

Quote from Russ Frazier – Head Coach at Leesville Road

"R.J. Wilson is a winner and a worker! He is a dedicated student-athlete who loves to compete. He has no ceiling and is going to continue to get better. App State is getting a big time player and an even better young man."