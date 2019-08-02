Samuel is a 3-star linebacker for E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville, NC. The 6-foot-4 athlete had a successful first year against varsity competition as a junior as he recorded 52 tackles and four sacks from the defensive end and linebacker positions.

A busy stretch for Appalachian State’s football recruiting continued as Markell Samuel announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Thursday.

Also a standout on the basketball court, Samuel concentrated on football after his breakout junior season and picked up his first FBS offer in early May. Samuel has also been offered by Virginia, Cincinnati and East Carolina, among many others.

Considered an athletic, high motor player with upside, Samuel has drawn comparisons to former Navy linebacker Kevin McCoy.

Samuel is the 11th commitment for the class of 2020 for Appalachian State.





