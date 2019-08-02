While much of the attention was placed on first time preseason number one and defending champion Clemson, Appalachian State and the G5 were well represented in the recently unveiled USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Fresh off of the kickoff of fall camp for the Appalachian State Mountaineers, the preseason Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released where the Black and Gold received some preseason recognition. With high expectations entering the 2019 season by returning 17 starters from an 11 win squad, App State was named in the others receiving votes.



The Mountaineers picked up four votes in the annual preseason poll, unofficially placing them number 48 entering the season.



The Group of Five programs were represented well as a whole with 11 total schools receiving votes, paced by UCF who received 436 votes and will begin the season ranked 17th.



App State was one of two Sun Belt schools to received votes as Troy was also among the others receiving votes and picked up one vote.



HERE IS THE POLL







