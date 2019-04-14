With spring practice well behind us and a chance to absorb what we learned, here are three Takeaways from App State’s spring football from our Tyler Rash:



The Seconday Is In Good hands

Despite losing cornerbacks Tae Hayes and Clifton Duck, the “Legion of Boone” appears to be just fine with returning safeties Josh Thomas and Desmond Franklin along with Shemar Jean-Charles and one of the spring ball standouts Shaun Jolly at corner.





The Offense Will Be even More Dangerous

Despite a slow start to spring with the offense trying to grasp new schemes from Coach Drinkwitz, one constant among the offensive unit was the word “dynamic” when referencing the new playbook. We didn’t get to see a full showing of the system in March but by the time August rolls around I look for this offense to be firing on all cylinders and attain its stated goal of being a top 20 in the nation passing unit.



The Family Is Still Intact