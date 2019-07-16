NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced on Monday the 20 student-athlete attendees for the upcoming Sun Belt Football Media Day, which will be conducted in New Orleans, July 21-22. Joined by their head coach, two student-athletes will represent each Sun Belt institution. Sun Belt Media Day begins Sunday, July 21 with the Sun Belt Fais-DoDo taking place at Mardi Gras World. Monday, July 22 will see the formal portion of Media Day begin at 8 a.m. CT in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill will give his “State of the Conference” address Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT. Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day Student-Athlete Attendees for Appalachian State:





Josh Thomas (Sr., DB, Montgomery, Ala.)



One of four team captains and one of two juniors in that role last season … Second-team All-Sun Belt from PFF College … Started all 13 games at free safety … Totaled 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions, including one apiece in the Sun Belt Championship Game and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl … Made a career-high eight tackles (all solo) in the 45-13 bowl win and intercepted a pass at the App State 15 with Middle Tennessee looking to add on to a 3-0 lead … Intercepted a pass in the second quarter of App State’s 30-19 win against Louisiana in the Sun Belt title game … Also had picks at Arkansas State and at Coastal Carolina, two of three opponents that didn’t score an offensive touchdown against the Mountaineers … In the opening minutes at Texas State, forced a fumble at the App State 34 to help swing momentum in a 38-7 victory … Key part of stingy defense that set a Sun Belt record by allowing only 20 defensive touchdowns, and the eight touchdown passes allowed tied for the national lead. Appalachian was No. 3 nationally with only eight passes of 30-plus yards allowed and No. 4 with one pass of 50-plus yards allowed.



Zac Thomas (Jr., QB, Trussville, Ala.)