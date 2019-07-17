BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State's Zac Thomas is one of 30 players on the watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback.

Thomas is one of nine juniors and eight Group of Five conference quarterbacks on the list. Earlier this week, he was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to America's College Player of the Year,

Thomas' QBR of 79.8 in 2018 ranks ninth nationally among returning FBS quarterbacks. The Sun Belt's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, he completed his first season as an App State starter with 2,039 passing yards, 504 rushing yards and a combined 31 touchdowns (21 through the air).

Thomas recently served as a counselor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy, where he placed second in the passing competition.

Sixteen O'Brien Award semifinalists will be named on Nov. 13, and the 2019 season marks the 13th year that fans will be invited to participate in the voting process on VoteOBrien.org. Results from the Davey O'Brien fan vote will be combined with the ballots from the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee.





