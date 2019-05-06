The Next Stop For Ronshad Shabazz...
While the NBA Playoffs are still in full swing, the calendar has flipped to May and that means it’s draft season. Over the coming weeks, draft hopefuls will work to impress NBA scouts, coaches, and GMs to get their shot at a pro career. One of those draft hopefuls is former Mountaineers standout Ronshad Shabazz.
Shabazz recently concluded his college career at Appalachian State after wrapping up a record setting senior year. The 6-foot-5 guard finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in made field goals with 712 and second on the scoring list at 2,067 points. He also finished third in both three pointers made with 269 and games played with 126 appearances in a Mountaineers’ jersey.
In addition to his school records, he also racked up a myriad of accolades as he was a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection.
In anticipation of the upcoming 2019 NBA draft, the guard worked out for the Charlotte Hornets in the team’s first draft workout on May 1.
“I think it went well,” he said following the workout. “It was a great experience, it’s always good competing against other good players.”
While no player is ever fully prepared for the rigors of an NBA season, Shabazz does a have a leg up on some of his top competition.
Last year the sharp shooter was one of 20 guards in the nation to be invited to the CP3 Elite Guard Camp. The event, hosted by Chris Paul, showed players what it takes to play at the highest level and how to prepare for the hurdles in both college and the NBA. Past participants of the camp include Stephen Curry, C.J. McCollum, and Kemba Walker, putting Shabazz in elite company.
Shabazz also went through the pre-draft process in 2018 as he declared for the draft without hiring an agent, but ultimately opted to return to the Mountaineers for his senior season.
While known for his scoring prowess, Shabazz doesn’t want to be labeled solely as a shooter.
“I’m trying to showcase my skill of ball handling and decision making,” he said. “At my school we didn’t do much pick and roll, but I feel I can operate in a pick and roll situation…and just showing that I can finish at the rim and midrange.”
Although not currently ranked in ESPN's list of the top 100 NBA prospects, Shabazz could carve out a role in the NBA. As we well know all it takes is for one team to fall in love with a particular player to give him a chance in the league.