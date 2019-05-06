While the NBA Playoffs are still in full swing, the calendar has flipped to May and that means it’s draft season. Over the coming weeks, draft hopefuls will work to impress NBA scouts, coaches, and GMs to get their shot at a pro career. One of those draft hopefuls is former Mountaineers standout Ronshad Shabazz.

Shabazz recently concluded his college career at Appalachian State after wrapping up a record setting senior year. The 6-foot-5 guard finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in made field goals with 712 and second on the scoring list at 2,067 points. He also finished third in both three pointers made with 269 and games played with 126 appearances in a Mountaineers’ jersey.

In addition to his school records, he also racked up a myriad of accolades as he was a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

In anticipation of the upcoming 2019 NBA draft, the guard worked out for the Charlotte Hornets in the team’s first draft workout on May 1.

“I think it went well,” he said following the workout. “It was a great experience, it’s always good competing against other good players.”

While no player is ever fully prepared for the rigors of an NBA season, Shabazz does a have a leg up on some of his top competition.





