Appalachian State will go for a third consecutive victory Saturday when the Mountaineers host Louisiana-Monroe at Holmes Center.



App broke a seven-game losing skid last week with a win at Arkansas-Little Rock and then throttled Louisiana on Thursday in Boone. Now, they welcome the Warhawks, who are 11-9 overall, 4-4 in the Belt and have lost two in a row.



App is 7-14 overall and 2-6 in the Sun Belt.



Tyler Rash



App will come into Saturday’s match up with momentum on its side as the team has strung together consecutive conference wins for the first time this year. On the other side, ULM comes in after a pair of tough losses, and although guard Daishon Smith presents a challenge, the Mountaineers appear to have finally hit their stride and I look for them to ride the wave to another victory. Prediction: App State 74, ULM 69.







John Gwaltney



All of a sudden, Appalachian State has won two in a row to gain some positive momentum. Assuming the Mountaineers can keep it going, another win on Saturday is definitely not out of the question. This is the time for the fans to show up to help the team carry on the positive vibes. Prediction: App State 81, ULM 73.







Deana King



App State is coming off a very impressive win over Louisiana at the Holmes Center. The momentum may have swung into the Mountaineers’ favor by winning their last 2 matchups. Great balance has helped the team to victories. Prediction: App State 81, ULM 73.







ASI Admin



Three in a row. That’s what Jim Fox’s team is going after, and if they get it they will be the hottest team in the Sun Belt, a thought that seemed nearly impossible 10 days ago. To do so App must continue playing as loose as it has, must shoot well, which always makes everything look better, and get key defensive stops. Prediction: App State 83, ULM 75.







Average ASI prediction: App State 79.8, ULM 72.5.







