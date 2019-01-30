Fresh off of its first Sun Belt Conference victory, Appalachian State returns home to the Holmes Center to host Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night.



App is now 6-14 overall and 1-6 in the Sun Belt, while the Ragin’ Cajuns are 13-7 overall and 4-3 in league play and have won consecutive games and three of their last four.



Here are our picks:







Deana King





Despite a big road win last time out, the Mountaineers will face one of the better Sun Belt teams. App State will hang with the Cajuns, but their rally will fall short. Prediction: ULL 80, App State 75.









John Gwaltney



Can the Mountaineers get a winning streak started after the win over Little Rock? It would be nice to think so, but the chances may be slim with Louisiana coming to town. The Rajin' Cajuns and the Mountaineers are pretty close statistically except for where it really counts and that is their record. Appalachian State finally has some positive momentum and that could carry them for at least one more game. Prediction: ULL 81, App State 79.







Tyler Rash



The Mountaineers head home with momentum on their side for the first time this year after a big road win at Little Rock. However, one of the more talented teams in the Sun Belt await as JaKeenan Gant and company will prove to be too much for App. Prediction: ULL 75, App State 64.





ASI Admin



Can App win a second straight game? Possible, especially if last weekend’s streak-ender wasn’t celebrated too much. At home and with that stress behind them, the Mountaineers will play well again and score an upset, and this would be an upset, but outlasting the Cajuns in a high-scoring affair. Prediction: App State 87, ULL 82.





Average ASI score: ULL 79.5, App State 76.3







