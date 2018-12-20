Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 17:31:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Pix: Season Honors

Gwvkh2w7jznousqssv7v
ASI's staff looks back at App's 11-2 season handing out honors to the top Mountaineers of the season.
Aguallo Studios
ASI Admin • MountaineerIllustrated.com
Staff

With Appalachian State’s football season complete and the Mountaineers celebrating an 11-2 mark and championships in the Sun Belt Conference and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, ASI asked our staff w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}