Appalachian State returns to action Thursday night with a home game against one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference, as Georgia State pays a visit.



The Mountaineers have been a different team in recent weeks and are coming off a big win over Coastal Carolina while the Panthers have won consecutive games.



App is 9-16 overall and 4-8 in Sun Belt play while Georgia State is 18-8 and 9-4.



Here are our picks:







Tyler Rash



Another tall task awaits the Mountaineers when Georgia State comes to town on a two-game winning streak and an eye on first place in the Sun Belt. Expect another competitive game as App looks to improve on its 8-2 record at home. If App can get in a groove offensively then it could pull off the upset, but I think the Panther zone will be too much to overcome. Prediction: Georgia State 82, App State 74.







Deana King



One of the best teams in the Sun Belt comes to Boone in Georgia State. App State has been playing better as a team and put together some big wins, but this is a tough task. The Mountaineers must contain D’Marcus Simonds. Prediction: Georgia State 80, App State 72.







John Gwaltney



Appalachian State is a different team at home so the Mountaineers should have a good shot at upsetting Georgia State on Thursday night. Most of the Panthers' losses have come on the road, which also bodes well for the Mountaineers as they continue to fight in the Sun Belt. Prediction: App State State 72, Georgia State 68.







ASI Admin



App State has been one of the better teams in the Sun Belt over the last few weeks, and at home against perhaps the best team in the conference will bring out the best in Jim Fox’s club. Look for App to again shoot well from the perimeter and out-scrap the Panthers in notching a win that will carries the Mountaineers out of the Sun Belt cellar. Prediction: App State 74, Georgia State 65.





Average ASI prediction: Georgia State 73.8, App State 72.3.



