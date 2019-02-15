Appalachian State returns home after a couple of tough losses to take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Holmes Center.

App had won three consecutive games prior to the two-game skid on the road and is 8-16 overall and 3-8 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Chanticleers have lost two straight games after winning five in a row. They are 12-11 overall and 6-5 in league play.

Here are our picks:





Deana King

Both teams are entering the matchup on two-game losing streaks. I think Ronshad Shabazz will have a huge game that will lift the Apps to a revenge win in Boone. Prediction: App State 79, Coastal 72.





John Gwaltney

Despite the last game ending with Coastal Carolina winning easily, this should be a winnable game for the Mountaineers with this game being played in Boone. If Appalachian State can play its game the Mountaineers will have a decent shot at a win. Prediction: App State 81, Coastal 76.





Tyler Rash

Round two of this series will be a must win for the Mountaineers if they hope to climb their way out of the Sun Belt cellar. This is very much a winnable game as App has proven to be a different team at home, however Coastal utilizes ball screens which has proven an Achilles heel for the Mountaineers throughout the season. I’ll take the Chanticleers in another tight one.

Prediction: Coastal 77, App State 74





ASI Admin

App is in a different frame of mind from the last time these teams met and should is capable of knocking of any team in the Belt. Coastal was playing really well before its recent skid, too, but App being at home has an edge, but that it will shoot well from the perimeter will be the main reason the Mountaineers pick up the victory. Prediction: App 83, Coastal 71.





Average ASI prediction: App State 81, Coastal 73.8.





