Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 21:27:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: App State-UTA

B6q9fqpb2lcsmpqxbq5l
The Mountaineers visit red-hot Texas-Arlington on Saturday, so what does our staff think will happen?
App State Athletics
ASI Admin • MountaineerIllustrated.com
Staff

Appalachian State is in the Lone Star state for a second consecutive game as the Mountaineers face Texas-Arlington on Saturday evening. The Mountaineers’ had a three-game winning streak narrowly sn...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}