Staff Pix: App State-Troy
Appalachian State continues its two-game trip to Alabama with a game at Troy on Saturday. The Mountaineers dropped its Sun Belt opener at South Alabama while Troy fell at home to Coastal Carolina. ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news