Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 18:18:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: App State-Troy

Yu76bazsknzzwa3paqnv
The Mountaineers are on the road for a second straight Sun Belt game, what does our staff think will happen?
App State Athletics
ASI Admin • MountaineerIllustrated.com
Staff

Appalachian State continues its two-game trip to Alabama with a game at Troy on Saturday. The Mountaineers dropped its Sun Belt opener at South Alabama while Troy fell at home to Coastal Carolina. ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}