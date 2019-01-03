Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 01:54:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: App State-South Alabama

Pbjpdrjfvxpuqaxaapvu
The Mountaineers open Sun Belt play Thursday in Mobile, so what does our staff think will happen?
App State Athletics
ASI Admin • MountaineerIllustrated.com
Staff

Appalachian State begins conference play Thursday night with a game at South Alabama. App enters with a 5-8 record while USA is 7-6 with its best win over Tulane. The Jaguars lost to Texas A&M by 1...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}