Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 08:09:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: App State-Arkansas State

Uxlsjlvbsx4hqqldjgsf
The Apps look to end a six-game losing skid as they head to Jonesboro, what does our staff think will happen?
ASI Admin • MountaineerIllustrated.com
Staff

Appalachian State will try to end a six-game losing streak and notch its first Sun Belt Conference victory Thursday night when the Mountaineers visit Arkansas State.App is 5-13 overall and 0-5 in t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}