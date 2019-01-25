Appalachian State came oh-so close to finally notching a Sun Belt Conference win before falling by a point in overtime Thursday night at Arkansas State. On Saturday, Jim Fox’s Mountaineers will be at Arkansas-Little Rock facing a team directly above them in the standings.



App is 5-14 overall and 0-6 in league play and the Trojans are 7-13 overall and 2-5 on conference play.



Here are our picks:







Tyler Rash



Can App finally get the 0-fer monkey off of their back? If they can control Rajon Tucker, then the Mountaineers should be able to get back in the win column. While Coach Walker has his Trojans improving each game, the lack of depth and shot makers will be the separator. Prediction: App State 67, ALR 61.







Deana King



The Mountaineers’ struggles continue after a tough close loss to Arkansas State. Both programs are needing a win but I give the advantage to Trojans due to home court. Prediction: ALR 79, App State 75.







John Gwaltney



Until Appalachian State proves it can win a game it is hard to pick the Mountaineers. With that said this is another game where it could happen so if the Mountaineers can make the plays when needed it is not out of the question. Prediction: ALR 72, App State 67.







ASI Admin



Conventional wisdom suggests the Mountaineers are going to get a win at some point. They aren’t as bad as one might think of a winless team, but at the same time, coming off a game they probably should have won while staying on the road is a huge challenge, and while a road trip just with a game at Little Rock could end up with an App win, it’s more likely App loses, and perhaps by a large margin. Prediction: ALR 84, App State 72.





Average ASI prediction: ALR 74, App State 70.3.

