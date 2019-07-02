BOONE, N.C. – Former Appalachian State guard Ronshad Shabazz is one of 15 players attending Summer League minicamp for the Philadelphia 76ers.



Shabazz and the rest of the roster will participate in a camp before departing for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nev. later this week.

A three-time All-Sun Belt honoree, Shabazz etched his name into the record books at App State. He is just one of two players in program history to score 2,000 career points, totaling 2,067, which ranks second all-time. He also holds the program record for career field goals made with 712 and ranks third in career 3-pointers made (269) and is tied for third in games played (126).

During the 2018-19 season, Shabazz lead the team in scoring at 18.3 points and in assists with 75. He scored a total of 586 points during the season and is the only player in program history to score 500 or more points in three separate seasons.

On Feb. 28 at ULM, he had a game for the ages, scoring a career-high 47 points on a career-high 17 made field goals and a program record tying 10 3-pointers. The scoring output was also the highest scoring game in Sun Belt Conference history.

The 76ers Summer League team will play four games, beginning on Friday, before the start of the NBA Summer League Tournament from July 12 to July 15. All games will be broadcast across ESPN platforms or NBATV.





Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 5, 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Milwaukee (ESPN2)

Saturday, July 6, 5:30 p.m. ET vs. Boston (ESPN)

Monday, July 8, 3:00 p.m. ET vs. Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

Wednesday, July 10, 3:00 ET vs. Detroit (NBA TV)







