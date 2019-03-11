



NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Appalachian State senior guard Ronshad Shabazz has been named Second Team All-Sun Belt, the league announced on Monday.

It marks the second consecutive Second Team All-Sun Belt selection for Shabazz and third all-conference honor of career. Shabazz is now the sixth player in program history to earn three all-conference selections, joining Don King (All-Carolinas Conference from 1958-61), Rick Howe (All-Carolinas Conference from 1959-61), Wayne Duncan (All-Carolinas Conference from 1963-65), Charles Payton (All-SoCon from 1980-82) and D.J. Thompson (All-SoCon from 2005-07).

This season, Shabazz is averaging a team-high 18.5 points, which ranks sixth in the Sun Belt. He has scored 575 points this and is the first player in program history to score 500 points in three different seasons. He is just 25 points away from 600 points and can become the first player in program history to score 600 or more points in two different seasons.

On Feb. 28 at ULM, Shabazz poured in a career-high 47 points on a career-high 17 made field goals. He drained 10 three-pointers in the game, which tied a school record. The 47-point scoring output ranks as the fourth highest in school history and is the eighth most scored in a single game in Division I this season.

In his career, Shabazz has tallied 2,056 points, which is second in school history and eighth in Sun Belt history. In addition, he is the program's all-time leader in field goals made with 709 and ranks third with 268 made three-pointers.

The Mountaineers earned the No. 10 seed the Sun Belt Tournament and will open play at seventh seed ULM on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.





2018-19 SUN BELT MEN'S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

All-Sun Belt First Team

Tookie Brown, Georgia Southern (Sr., G, Madison, Ga.)

D'Marcus Simonds, Georgia State (Jr., G, Gainesville, Ga.)

JaKeenan Gant, Louisiana (Sr., F, Springfield, Ga.)

Daishon Smith, ULM (Sr., G, Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nijal Pearson, Texas State (Jr., G, Beaumont, Texas)





All-Sun Belt Second Team

Ronshad Shabazz, Appalachian State (Sr., G, Raleigh, N.C.)

Rayjon Tucker, Little Rock (Jr., G, Charlotte, N.C.)

Ty Cockfield II, Arkansas State (Sr., G, Gainesville, Ga.)

Zac Cuthbertson, Coastal Carolina (Sr., F, New Bern, N.C.)

Josh Ajayi, South Alabama (Jr., F, El Monte, Calif.)





All-Sun Belt Third Team

Quan Jackson, Georgia Southern (So., G, Tallahassee, Fla.)

Michael Ertel, ULM (So., G, Indianapolis, Ind.)

Trhae Mitchell, South Alabama (Jr., F, Austell, Ga.)

Brian Warren, UTA (Jr., G, Indianapolis, Ind.)

Tre'Larenz Nottingham, Texas State (Sr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)







Sun Belt Player of the Year

Tookie Brown, Georgia Southern (Sr., G, Madison, Ga.)





Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

JaKeenan Gant, Louisiana (Sr., F, Springfield, Ga.)





Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina (Fr., G, New Orleans, La.)







Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year

Daishon Smith, ULM (Sr., G, Jacksonville, Fla.)



Sun Belt Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year

Chris Ogden, UTA

















