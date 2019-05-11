Appalachian State guard Ronshad Shabazz has been invited to participate in the Professional Basketball Combine (PBC).

The two day combine will take place on May 21 and May 22 at the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, Calif.

Shabazz earned his third straight All-Sun Belt honor in the 2018-19 season after averaging a team-high 18.3 points and dishing out a team-best 75 assists.

He had a game for the ages on Feb. 28 at ULM, pouring a career-high 47 points, on a career-best 17 made field goals and a career-high 10 three-pointers. His 47-point performance marks the 11th time in program history a Mountaineer had eclipsed the 40-point mark in a game and ranked as the fourth highest scoring output in single game program history and eighth highest scoring output across Division I this season. In addition, his 10 3-pointers made tied the school record set by Nate Cranford in the 2007 season

He concluded his Mountaineer career with 2,067 points, which ranks second all-time in program history. In addition, he owns the program record for field goals made with 712 and ranks third in 3-pointers made (269) and tied for third in games played (126).



The Professional Basketball Combine is a secondary draft combine designed to give players an opportunity to showcase their talents in hopes of being selected to play professional basketball. Each attendee receives the opportunity to play, train and interact with talent evaluators from the NBA, G-League and overseas.



Past PBC success stories include Antonio Blakeney (Chicago Bulls) and Charles Cooke (Miami Heat).









