MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. -- For the second straight season, Appalachian State guard Ronshad Shabazz has been named Second Team All-State by the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA).

Shabazz enjoyed a senior season that saw him earn his third straight All-Sun Belt honor. He played and started in all 32 games, leading the team in scoring (18.3 ppg) and assists (75).

In addition, Shabazz tallied 586 points on the season, becoming the first player in school history to score 500 or more points in three different seasons.

On Feb. 28 at ULM, Shabazz poured in a career-high 47 points on a career-high 17 made field goals. He drained 10 three-pointers in the game, which tied a school record. The 47-point scoring output ranks as the fourth highest in school history and was the eighth most scored in a single game in Division I during the 2018-19 season.

He concludes his career with 2,067 points, which ranks second in school history. He is also the program's all-time leader in field goals made with 712 and ranks third in 3-pointers made with 269.

Founded in 2002, the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) is comprised of sports information professionals from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions from the state of North Carolina. The purpose of the organization is to promote collegiate athletics at all schools. Membership is open to anyone affiliated with a college, university or conference located in North Carolina, and whose area of responsibility lies within sports information.



