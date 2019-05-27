Second Time's A Charm For Latest App State Commit
Appalachian State basketball coach Dustin Kerns has added another prospect to his 2019 recruiting class, dipping into the state’s capital area for the latest Mountaineer.
R.J. Wilson of Leesville Road High School in Raleigh announced his commitment to App State via Twitter on Saturday. This marks the second time Wilson has committed to Kerns. The 6-foot-6 forward originally committed to play at Presbyterian last November when Kerns was the head man there.
In addition to totaling more than 1,000 points and rebounds for Leesville Road, Wilson also played for the highly-renowned AAU program in Garner Road.
Kerns targeted Wilson early in the recruiting process and had high praise for the Raleigh native following his initial commitment while at Presbyterian.
May 25, 2019
“He has great size combined with the skillset of a guard with his ability to pass and handle the ball,” Kerns said in a Presbyterian media release last November. “RJ is a first-class person and is a great addition.”
With Wilson’s commitment, the Mountaineers still have one remaining scholarship available. It remains to be seen whether it will be utilized this year or next.
A third-team All-District selection following his senior season, Wilson also had interest from Campbell and High Point.