Appalachian State basketball coach Dustin Kerns has added another prospect to his 2019 recruiting class, dipping into the state’s capital area for the latest Mountaineer.



R.J. Wilson of Leesville Road High School in Raleigh announced his commitment to App State via Twitter on Saturday. This marks the second time Wilson has committed to Kerns. The 6-foot-6 forward originally committed to play at Presbyterian last November when Kerns was the head man there.

In addition to totaling more than 1,000 points and rebounds for Leesville Road, Wilson also played for the highly-renowned AAU program in Garner Road.

Kerns targeted Wilson early in the recruiting process and had high praise for the Raleigh native following his initial commitment while at Presbyterian.





