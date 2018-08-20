Season Preview: Gardner-Webb
The final tune up before Sun Belt play will be Week 4 against FCS opponent Gardner-Webb in the second of three straight played in Boone. The Bulldogs will come calling for a kickoff time to be determined, as Heroes Day is celebrated at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Team Name: Gardner-Webb
2017 Record: 1-11 (0-5 Big South)
2017 Postseason: None
Head Coach: Carrol McCray 37-75 (21-36 in 5 seasons at Gardner-Webb)
Returning Starters: Offense: 9 Defense: 7
Top 3 Strengths
*Depth Up Front: 2017 was disappointing for the Bulldogs, but all 5 starting offensive linemen return to their unit. Seven total guys with starting experience are back to provide depth to a key spot.
*Skill Positions: Two versatile seniors in particular return for the Bulldogs’ offense. Jonathan Blackmon has moved to receiver after being a do-it-all back with the ability to catch and block out of the backfield last year. Brody Rollins is back after leading the team in touchdown receptions and receiving yards a year ago.
*Nose Guard: Josh Ramseur was second-team All-Big South last year after recording 50 total tackles. He is an honorable mention to start the 2018 campaign.
Top 2 Weaknesses
*Questions at Quarterback: Three quarterbacks are on the roster. All three are redshirt freshmen. Jaylen Myers, Jordan Smith, and Keegan Smith all continue to battle for the starting spot.
*Replacing a Star: The brightest spot on this team in 2017 was running back Tyrell Maxwell who left with 1,116 yards and a team leading 7 rushing touchdowns. They have the experience up front, now they’ll need speedy junior Jayln Cagle to produce.
And More...
Date of Game: Saturday, September 22. Time TBD
Last Time Versus App: It was a record setting homecoming at the time in 2007. Kevin Richardson had 4 touchdowns in the 2nd quarter to pull away for a 45-7 final.
Why App Has An Edge: The Mountaineers should have a massive advantage on talent alone against an FCS opponent picked to finish toward the bottom of their conference again. All signs point to a blowout for the black and gold.
Why App Could Struggle: Over confidence is the enemy here. Especially against a Gardner-Webb team that kept it close with Southern Conference champion Wofford, losing by 3, and only lost by 7 to North Carolina Central. Just don’t play down to the competition on Heroes Day.
Probable Outcome: Expect a heavy dose of Jalin Moore as he looks repeat the 2007 game from Kevin Richardson along with the rest of the talented backfield. App State shouldn’t have much trouble are either side of the ball and in a perfect world, will get to rest the starters for a quarter as they ready themselves for Sun Belt action.