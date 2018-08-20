The final tune up before Sun Belt play will be Week 4 against FCS opponent Gardner-Webb in the second of three straight played in Boone. The Bulldogs will come calling for a kickoff time to be determined, as Heroes Day is celebrated at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Team Name: Gardner-Webb 2017 Record: 1-11 (0-5 Big South) 2017 Postseason: None Head Coach: Carrol McCray 37-75 (21-36 in 5 seasons at Gardner-Webb) Returning Starters: Offense: 9 Defense: 7



Top 3 Strengths

*Depth Up Front: 2017 was disappointing for the Bulldogs, but all 5 starting offensive linemen return to their unit. Seven total guys with starting experience are back to provide depth to a key spot. *Skill Positions: Two versatile seniors in particular return for the Bulldogs’ offense. Jonathan Blackmon has moved to receiver after being a do-it-all back with the ability to catch and block out of the backfield last year. Brody Rollins is back after leading the team in touchdown receptions and receiving yards a year ago. *Nose Guard: Josh Ramseur was second-team All-Big South last year after recording 50 total tackles. He is an honorable mention to start the 2018 campaign.



Top 2 Weaknesses

*Questions at Quarterback: Three quarterbacks are on the roster. All three are redshirt freshmen. Jaylen Myers, Jordan Smith, and Keegan Smith all continue to battle for the starting spot. *Replacing a Star: The brightest spot on this team in 2017 was running back Tyrell Maxwell who left with 1,116 yards and a team leading 7 rushing touchdowns. They have the experience up front, now they’ll need speedy junior Jayln Cagle to produce.



And More...