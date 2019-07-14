



The countdown rolls on with eight Saturdays until Hall of Fame Day against ETSU at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Less than two months are left before the Eliah Drinkwitz era officially gets underway, but before we get there let’s take a look back at one of the best wideouts to don the black and gold.

No. 8 Brian Quick, WR

Quick differs from the past two players in the countdown (AJ Howard, DJ Smith) in that the wideout was just getting adjusted to the game of football when he committed to Appalachian State. A Columbia, SC, native, Quick was known as a standout prep basketball player and only played football his senior year of high school. However, it didn’t take long for the 6-foot-5 receiver to make an impact.

Upon enrolling at App State in 2007, Quick was a part of the memorable Michigan victory despite not recording any receiving stats. Quick only appeared in two games due to a back injury and received a medical redshirt.

After a slow start to his redshirt freshman year, Quick had a coming out party in front of a national audience in App’s 70-24 triumph over third ranked Wofford on ESPN2. He hauled in four catches for 172 yards including touchdowns from 31, 50, and 58 yards on his way to earning SoCon Freshman of the Week. Quick went on to catch a freshman record seven touchdowns and 496 yards on the season.

As a sophomore, Quick established himself in the upper echelon of college receivers. He caught 61 passes for a team leading 982 yards and caught at least one pass in all 14 games. His dominance against Wofford continued as he hauled in 8 catches for a career high 181 yards in a come from behind victory over the Terriers.

The star receiver followed up a strong sophomore campaign with an even more impressive junior season. He turned in his best performance of the year in the home opener against Jacksonville in which he caught six passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. As a result, he was named National Wide Receiver of the Week by College Football Performance Awards and SoCon Offensive Player of the Week. Quick would also continue to dominate Wofford with five catches, 73 yards, and two touchdowns in a convincing 43-13 Southern Conference title clinching victory.

