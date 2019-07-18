Another stroll down memory lane as we are just seven weeks from another anticipated season of Appalachian State Football. This week we take a look at one of the best signal callers to line up behind center in Mountaineer history.



No. 7 Richie Williams, QB

A native of Camden, SC, Williams came to App State after an impressive senior year in which he threw for 2,156 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to earning Area Player of the Year and 3A all-state team. Williams would be redshirted his first year at App. As a redshirt freshman, Williams was forced into action to begin the 2002 season and became the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Mountaineers since 1989. He would start the first three games before being relegated to a bench role. In his time as starter, Williams completed a 25-yard touchdown pass in a win against Eastern Kentucky and recorded 137 yards rushing with two touchdowns versus VMI. Williams would follow up his first year on the field with a record-breaking sophomore campaign as he became just the second Mountaineer to lead the SoCon in passing efficiency. He also led the league in touchdown passes with 14. The sophomore finished with a streak of five consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass. Williams helped guide the Mountaineers to a 7-4 record and second place finish in the Southern Conference.



Williams in 2005. (App State Athlertics)

The quarterback would take the next step and rise to national prominence his junior season. The October 9 matchup against Furman proved to be one for the record books for Williams. In the victory over the second-ranked Paladins, the QB set a new NCAA record for consecutive completions in a game. He completed 40 of 45 passes, an 88.9 completion percentage, for a school-record 413 yards and broke the national record with 28 consecutive completions in the contest. On the season Williams led the Southern Conference and set school records with 3,109 passing yards, 234 completions, 24 touchdown passes, and 3,393 yards of total offense. For his efforts he was named first-team All-SoCon by coaches and media becoming the first Mountaineer QB to be named all-conference first team since Scott Satterfield in 1995. Williams was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Following his impressive junior season, Williams had high expectations once again coming into his senior year. Not only did the co-captain take home an array of hardware and set school records, he also helped kick off the most successful era in App State Football history. After an unimpressive 6-5 record in 2004 the Mountaineers were unranked to begin the 2005 season. However, that would not be the case for long as it would be a banner year for Appalachian State. With an experienced Williams leading the charge, App would not only climb back to the top of the SoCon but also reach the pinnacle in 1-AA (FCS) Football.



Williams with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2008. (TiCats.ca)