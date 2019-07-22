Six Saturdays until play begins for Appalachian State’s football team and it leads us to another explosive playmaker from the Palmetto State as we continue our series. Although only part of one of three national championship winning teams, it’s hard to remember the impressive run for the Mountaineers without mentioning the name CoCo Hillary.







No. 6 CoCo Hillary, WR/Return Specialist

Hillary came to App State after leading Strom Thurmond to the 2005 South Carolina 3-A State Championship and earning the 3-A State Player of the Year. After redshirting his first year, Hillary exploded onto the scene in 2007. The fleet-footed athlete played a key role in the season opening victory over Michigan. In the game heard round the world, Hillary had four receptions for 63 yards and returned seven kickoffs for 151 yards. He also caught the 24-yard pass and run from Armanti Edwards that set up the game winning field goal in the 34-32 upset over the Wolverines. Hillary’s season was also highlighted in his performance against Wofford when the freshman recorded a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the first one for App since 2000. With an impressive debut against Michigan already notched in his belt, Hillary bookended his freshman campaign with equally impressive games in the national semifinals and championship. In the national semifinal against Richmond, the speedster returned four kicks for 110 yards, and in the championship contest Hillary recorded his longest reception of the year when he hauled in a 41-yard catch versus Delaware. His strong play helped cap off the three-peat of I-AA National Championships for the Mountaineers. Hillary set single-season school records in kickoff return yards with 1,030, kick returns with 43, and ranked sixth in the Southern Conference with 1,516 all-purpose yards. With his impressive debut season, Hillary had already solidified his place in App State lore, but the special teams dynamo was far from done. Hillary continued his strong play to begin the 2008 campaign as he proved more than up to the task against another FBS power in LSU. Although the Mountaineers couldn’t pull off the upset against the Tigers, Hillary had a strong showing with a season best 9 catches for 80 yards and four kick returns for 53 yards. The sophomore recorded two receptions each of the next four contests, highlighted by his first career receiving touchdown on a four-yard catch in a victory over 12th-ranked Citadel and first two touchdown game the following week against Samford.



Hillary versus ECU in 2009. (AP)

He made arguably his biggest catch of the year on a 15-yard reception on a fourth and five play with under three minutes to go that led to a game winning touchdown over rival Georgia Southern. The receiver’s strong postseason play continued as well as he registered a season high 94 receiving yards in a playoff opening victory over South Carolina State. Hillary ended the year by once again leading the team in kickoff and all-purpose yards with 701 and 1,465 respectively. He was also the team’s leading receiver with 735 yards on 56 receptions with five receiving touchdowns. Impressively, he also recorded multiple receptions in all 14 games. Once again, the explosive receiver started off the season in style in a hard-fought game against East Carolina. The junior recorded two receptions for 16 yards and three kick returns for 71 yards. Hillary’s strong play would continue over the ensuing weeks as he racked up 231 receiving yards with one touchdown over the first five games of the season. However, he would turn it up another notch over the next three games. He recorded six receptions for a season high 96 yards against Wofford, 104 yards with two TDs against Georgia Southern, and 84 yards on six catches with a touchdown at Furman. Unfortunately, the receiver’s stellar season was cut short as Hillary suffered a knee injury three days after the victory over Furman. Despite playing in only eight games, Hillary still led the team in touchdown receptions (four), finished second in receptions (37), and third in yards with 514. He also finished with 21 kickoff returns for 522 yards and was named first-team All-SoCon as a return specialist by media and second team all-conference as a wide receiver and return specialist by league coaches.



Hillary in 2008. (Avery Post)