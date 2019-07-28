The countdown rolls on this week as we are now halfway through our 10-week series leading to the 2019 kickoff for Appalachian State football. As we continue our look at some of the top Mountaineers in the program’s history, we would be remiss to not include another integral player during the program’s run of three national titles. No. 5 Cortez Gilbert, Cornerback Cortez Gilbert came to Appalachian State as part of a decorated 2006 recruiting class that included future standouts Armanti Edwards, CoCo Hillary, Devon Moore and Daniel Kilgore. As a senior at Charles B. Aycock High School in Goldsboro, NC, Gilbert compiled a school record 174 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back. He also racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a wide receiver, punt returner, and kick returner in his prep career. As a freshman at App State, Gilbert appeared in all 15 games for the national championship-winning Mountaineers appearing mainly on special teams. His first year was highlighted by a season high five tackles and one kickoff return for 17 yards in a 56-21 victory over Chattanooga. Gilbert recorded his best kick return in an early season win against Gardner-Webb in which he returned a kickoff for 26 yards. On the season the true freshman tallied 20 tackles and broke up two passes. He also finished second on the team in kick return yards with 79. Going into his sophomore campaign Gilbert again, found himself in a reserve and special teams role, and was part of history in the Mountaineers’ memorable upset of Michigan in Ann Arbor. The DB saw action in 13 games with two starts on the season, both of which came in the 2007 I-AA Playoffs. During the regular season, Gilbert recorded several memorable performances including his first career touchdown on a 32-yard fumble recovery return to clinch a win over Northern Arizona. He also snagged his first interception in a win over Gardner-Webb and followed it up with a season high 75 kick return yards the following week against Georgia Southern. While he had a solid regular season in a reserve role, Gilbert had his number called in the Mountaineers’ playoff run where he saved his best for last.



Gilbert at LSU in 2008. (AP)

Filling in for injured cornerback Jerome Touchstone in the national quarterfinals, Gilbert received his first career start and responded by recording two tackles with a pass break up and helped ground the Eagles’ potent air attack. The App State defense held Eastern Washington to its lowest passing total of the season at 185 yards, 120 below its average. Gilbert received another spot start two games later in the I-AA Championship versus Delaware where he turned in what was arguably his finest performance in just the second start of his career. The cornerback finished second on the team in tackles with nine and added one tackle for loss in the three-peat clinching victory for the Mountaineers. On the season Gilbert tallied 27 tackles, one interception, and was once again second on the team in kick return yards with 114. After serving as backup for his first two seasons, Gilbert was ready to take on a starter’s role in 2008. The cornerback got the fireworks started early in his junior season when he grabbed two interceptions in a victory over Presbyterian. He followed that up with an even more impressive game the following week against The Citadel when he tallied a season best 11 tackles, two pass break ups, and limited All American wideout Andre Blanco to 52 receiving yards, 59 below his season average. For his effort, Gilbert was awarded the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week. His impressive run continued the next week as Gilbert recorded eight tackles, two pass break ups, and blocked a field goal in a victory over Samford. On the season Gilbert led all App State DBs with 72 tackles and finished second in the nation with 19 passes defended. He recorded multiple tackles in 13 of 14 games and had at least one pass break up in 10 contests. As a result of his impressive play, Gilbert was named first-team All-SoCon by league coaches and media as well as a second-team All-American by The Sports Network.



Gilbert played in the greatest regular season App win ever. (AP)