As our countdown series continues, we move on to a player who we don’t have to delve very far back into the archives to remember. With only four Saturdays separating us and another year of Appalachian State football, the countdown brings us to a player who consistently defied the odds in Clifton Duck.





No. 4 Clifton Duck, Cornerback

The defensive back came to Appalachian State from North Carolina football power Butler High School in Charlotte. Despite his high school success, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Duck was an unheralded, undersized recruit rated as a two-star prospect with only two offers coming out of high school.

Despite the limited expectations entering his collegiate career, Duck became an instant star and fan favorite at App State. He started all 13 games as a true freshman at cornerback for the Mountaineers. The corner came out strong in his first game against some stiff competition against Tennessee as he totaled 7 tackles and broke up two passes in an overtime loss to the top 25-ranked Volunteers. The Mountaineers’ defense contained QB Joshua Dobbs as he completed just 16 of 29 passes for 192 yards and one interception.

The following week Duck recorded his first career interception when he got in the way of an attempted touchdown throw in the end zone against Old Dominion for a touchback. Duck led the team in tackles two weeks later with a career best 13 stops in a 45-38 win over Akron.

The freshman’s best performance came in a conference victory over Idaho where he had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown. His play was rewarded with Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors.







Duck last season at Texas State. (Texas State Athletics)

Duck ended his freshman campaign with 54 tackles, five interceptions, and 2.5 tackles for loss. His strong play was rewarded as he was named First Team All-Sun Belt, Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, USA Today Freshman All-America Team, and the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team. His interception total was good enough to lead the Mountaineers and placed him second in the Sun Belt and thirteenth in the nation. He also led the conference in passes defended with 13. For many players, following up a sensational year on the field may prove difficult but that was not the case for Clifton Duck. There was no sophomore slump for the All-American as he came out firing on all cylinders once again for the Mountaineers. In the season opener against Georgia, Duck recorded three tackles with one tackle for a loss in a defeat to the second ranked Bulldogs. Two weeks later Duck grabbed an interception and returned it 41 yards in the fourth quarter to help preserve a 20-13 win over Texas State. His finest performance came in a 45-31 victory over New Mexico State when he tied the school record with three interceptions. Duck’s first two interceptions set up touchdown drives for the offense, and his third pick took place inside the Mountaineers’ 25-yard-line with just over a minute remaining in the game to seal the win. His record-tying play earned him Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors. Duck played a key role in helping the Mountaineers shut out Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl as he tallied two tackles and an interception in the 34-0 victory. For the season Duck recorded 50 tackles, six interceptions, and 12 passes defended. He was once again awarded first-team All-Sun Belt honors for his stellar play as he paced the league in interceptions and ranked fourth nationally. Duck became one of just eight FBS players with at least five picks in both his freshman and sophomore seasons since 2000.

Following two phenomenal years, Duck was highly regarded entering what would be his final season for Appalachian State. The corner was named on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, Second Team Preseason Dream Team from the College Football America Yearbook, Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team, and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to his impressive defensive play, Duck became a star on special teams. The junior returned a punt for a 62-yard touchdown in an early season win over Gardner-Webb. He also had a 52-yard punt return against South Alabama and a 46-yard return against Troy. His breakout season on special teams resulted in him being named to the USA TODAY Sports Midseason Second Team All-American as a returner.





Duck last season versus Gardner-Webb. (Aguallo Studios)