Saturday Countdown To Kickoff: No. 3 Jay Millson
With the 2019 season just around the corner we take a look at one of the finest special teams performers in Appalachian State football history. The countdown to kickoff is at three and that brings us to the field goal kicking Jay Millson.
No. 3 Jay Millson, Place Kicker
Millson came to Appalachian State the same year as head coach Jerry Moore in 1989. Finding a new coach and kicker to replicate the previous regime was thought to be a tall task, however that was not the case for the Mountaineers as Moore and Millson more than filled the gaps their predecessors left behind.
The freshman took over kicking duties from Bjorn Nittmo who at the time was the most prolific scoring kicker in App State history. Millson performed admirably for the Mountaineers as he turned in one of the all-time best seasons for an App State kicker. On the season, he converted 12 of 15 field goals for a .800 percentage which is the fourth highest single season percentage in school history. He recorded 62 total points on the year. After an outstanding freshman campaign, Millson was named All-Southern Conference as a place kicker.
Millson picked up right where he left off in his second season for the Mountaineers. While not quite as accurate on field goals, he began an incredible streak of consecutive PATs as he was a perfect 19 for 19 on the year. Millson did kick what was then a career-best 39-yard field goal in one of two on the day that made the difference in a 23-17 victory over Chattanooga. He paced the team in total points with 49 and finished 10-15 on field goals.
As a junior, Millson had a part in one of the biggest games in App State history. In one of his most memorable performances, Jay Millson helped the Mountaineers top Furman in the first overtime game in Southern Conference history on October 19, 1991. Facing a 17-9 deficit on the road against the Paladins, App State scored late to tie the game with a two-point conversion, and that’s where Millson took over the scoring. The place kicker nailed three field goals in a triple overtime 26-23 victory. His four made field goals in the game is still tied for second most in school history.
In total, Millson ended the year with 11 made field goals and was once again perfect on point after attempts (21-21) and led the Mountaineers in scoring with 54 points responsible for.
1992 proved to be another productive season for the kicker as Millson set several personal and school records in his senior year. In the season opener at North Carolina State, Millson nailed a career best 52-yard field goal against the Wolfpack. His made field goal ranks seventh all-time for the longest field goal make in school history. The kicker also continued his consecutive PAT makes until a Halloween matchup against Chattanooga where he saw his consecutive point after streak come to an end at a then school record 78 in the win over UTC.
For the third year in a row he led App State in scoring as he tallied 53 points on 8 field goals and 29 PATs. Millson was able to bookend his career with another selection to the All-Southern Conference team.
Millson would finish his college career as one of the best place kickers in school and Southern Conference history. He recorded 214 points on 41 made field goals and 91 extra points in his four seasons as the place kicker for App State. His numbers place him among the best in school history as he finished fifth in kicking points, third in field goals, fourth in PATs, and second in field goal attempts with 68.
He has the highest extra point conversion percentage for a career as he hit .978 percent of his career PATs. His 78 consecutive extra point streak that extended over parts of four seasons ranks second all-time in school history behind only Julian Rauch.