With the 2019 season just around the corner we take a look at one of the finest special teams performers in Appalachian State football history. The countdown to kickoff is at three and that brings us to the field goal kicking Jay Millson.





No. 3 Jay Millson, Place Kicker



Millson came to Appalachian State the same year as head coach Jerry Moore in 1989. Finding a new coach and kicker to replicate the previous regime was thought to be a tall task, however that was not the case for the Mountaineers as Moore and Millson more than filled the gaps their predecessors left behind.



The freshman took over kicking duties from Bjorn Nittmo who at the time was the most prolific scoring kicker in App State history. Millson performed admirably for the Mountaineers as he turned in one of the all-time best seasons for an App State kicker. On the season, he converted 12 of 15 field goals for a .800 percentage which is the fourth highest single season percentage in school history. He recorded 62 total points on the year. After an outstanding freshman campaign, Millson was named All-Southern Conference as a place kicker.



Millson picked up right where he left off in his second season for the Mountaineers. While not quite as accurate on field goals, he began an incredible streak of consecutive PATs as he was a perfect 19 for 19 on the year. Millson did kick what was then a career-best 39-yard field goal in one of two on the day that made the difference in a 23-17 victory over Chattanooga. He paced the team in total points with 49 and finished 10-15 on field goals.

