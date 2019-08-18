With two weeks to go until the season cranks up on August 31, our next player in the line of many greats is none other than the speedy Dexter Jackson. No. 2: Dexter Jackson, Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Former Appalachian State Mountaineer Dexter Jackson is no stranger to the football world and a man who needs no introduction in App Nation. The wide receiver was a part of one of the most successful runs in Appalachian State Football history and went on to find success in the NFL. Before we get to his post-college success, let’s take a look at how Jackson etched his name in App State history. The fleet-footed receiver came to App State from Dunwoody High School in Georgia. Although not a track and field athlete, Jackson possessed elite speed entering college that made him a constant big play threat anytime he was on the field. As a freshman, Jackson provided a taste of what he could provide the Mountaineers as he quickly grabbed hold of kickoff return duties in his first year. In game one of the 2004 season, he returned 3 kicks for 60 yards against Wyoming. In an October 30 showdown against conference rival Chattanooga Jackson recorded his first career touchdown on a season high 43 yard reception while also starring on special teams with 126 yards on 7 kick returns. Overall Jackson recorded 17 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown with 22 kick returns for 394 yards. The following season Jackson and the entire team took over I-AA football. While he was a fixture on kickoffs during his freshman year, Jackson added punt returner to his growing list of duties. He played in 14 of the team’s 15 games and started in 7 of those contests. After a slow start to his sophomore campaign, Jackson got in a groove in a week three matchup against Coastal Carolina. The receiver grabbed a team best four catches for 45 yards and five punt returns for 83 yards including a season long return of 34 yards in the Mountaineers 30-3 victory over the Chanticleers. He would follow that performance with a five catch, 84 yard, and one touchdown game in a conference opening victory over The Citadel.



Jackson in the win over Michigan in 2007. (AP)

Jackson would save his best for the playoffs as he made the biggest play of the season in the national semifinals. Filling in for an injured Richie Williams, backup quarterback Trey Elder threw a touchdown pass on his first play when he connected with Dexter Jackson for a 45-yard pass that gave the Mountaineers a 14-0 first half lead. App State would avenge a regular season loss to Paladins by winning 29-23, propelling the team to its first national championship game appearance. In the following game the sophomore was a key contributor as App overcame a 16-7 deficit to win its first I-AA National Championship over Northern Iowa 21-16. On the day Jackson recorded three receptions for 25 yards, two punt returns for 9 yards, and a 24-yard kickoff return. For his sophomore season, Jackson was the team’s third leading receiver with 30 receptions for 449 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He led the team in punt returns with 245 yards on 29 returns for an average of 8.4 yards. The receiver also finished second on the team in kick return yardage with 189 yards on 11 returns. In the Mountaineers’ first title defense season, Jackson would cement his place in the school record books with a record-breaking day on September 23, 2006. The junior set a school record with 86 and 68-yard punt returns for touchdowns in a 41-6 win against Gardner-Webb. Jackson was rewarded for his performance as he was named National Player of the Week by I-AA.org and The Sports Network. His 86-yard return is still the third longest punt return in school history, and he is the only Mountaineer with two punt returns for touchdowns in a single game. Two weeks later, Jackson also set a personal record with his first career rushing touchdown on a 27 yard break away run at the 11:08 mark in the second quarter against Chattanooga. Just 7 minutes later, he would strike again on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Armanti Edwards to put the Mountaineers up 28-0. Once again, Jackson came up big in the National Championship contest as the Mountaineers attempted to go back-to-back. After falling behind 7-0 in the opening minutes of the game against UMass, Jackson returned a punt for 19 yards to the Mountaineer 30-yard-line to set up a game tying touchdown drive where he also hauled in a 13-yard pass. He would also set up the go-ahead touchdown drive with an 8-yard return midway through the second quarter to give the Mountaineers a 14-7 halftime lead. In addition to his special teams’ performance, Jackson tied for a team high 44 receiving yards on three catches in the title-clinching 28-17 victory.

Jackson with the Buccaneers. (AP)