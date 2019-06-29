In 10 Saturdays, football will be back at the Rock.



As hard as it is to believe, the season will be here before you know it. To get you primed for another exciting season of Appalachian State football, we will count down the Saturdays until kickoff with a look at 10 of the best to suit up for the Mountaineers.

Leading off the countdown is AJ Howard.

Howard came to App State as a 2-star prospect out of Harris County (GA) where he also lettered in basketball and track and field. Although not a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school, Howard made an instant impact on the field for the Mountaineers.

Howard started all 12 games as a true freshman at strong safety and ranked third on the team with 64 tackles including 13 in an overtime loss against Liberty, the most for a defensive back since the days of Corey Lynch. His 64 stops were good for eighth among all Sun Belt freshmen and the most by a true freshman at App since Lanston Tanyi recorded 70 tackles in 2008.

As a sophomore in 2015, Howard appeared in 13 games at strong safety playing behind Doug Middleton and Alex Gray. He finished tenth on the team with 35 tackles and recorded at least 2 stops in 9 of 13 games.

During his junior season, Howard officially broke out for the Mountaineers. He started all 13 games and was part of an App State defense that was sixth in the nation with 20 interceptions.

