Appalachian State football coach Scott Satterfield took part in the weekly Sun Belt Conference teleconference to discuss his team’s win last week at Arkansas State and this weekend’s upcoming opponent, Louisiana.

Opening Statement…



“Last week, we played on a Tuesday night. Obviously, it was a big game for us to have to go on the road to play at Arkansas State. Really pleased our guys went out and focused all week and played a really good game and got a big win. We got some time off after that game and now have started back up this week to play Louisiana here at home.

“Looking forward to this challenge. We know that they’re a really good football team that the last two weeks have really started to click on both sides of the ball. So we know we’ll get a great challenge this weekend.”





On whose workload may increase now that Jalin Moore is out…

“It’s going to take all of them. Really, our whole team has to step up. You lose a guy of that caliber not only what he can do physically running the football but emotionally having him around and all of that. I know that he’ll still be around, but it’s a little different when you’re not with the pads out there.

“I think our running backs, Darrynton (Evans), Marcus Williams Jr, we’ll look at D’Andre Hicks and Cam Peoples, all those guys have to step it up. And as we start, go into the game, figure it out, see who’s got the hot hand, that type of thing and see who settles in there.

“We feel good about all of those backs, all four of them can really come in and play well and give us what we need in the running game.”





On if having Evans play more at running back if he will be scaled back returning kickoffs…

“I don’t think so. He’s a talent back there returning kicks and he’s proven that. I don’t want to take away one of the strengths that he has, so he’ll continue to do that. The roles that really all our guys have had, they’ll continue to be able to do those roles. Now, it’s whoever’s in the game at running back is going to get a few more carries, that’s basically what it boils down to.”





