With the Atlantic Coast Conference releasing its full football schedule for the 2019 season, we thought we’d take a look ahead at Appalachian State’s schedule, at least what we know of it.



All 12 opponents are known as are where the games will be played, but the Sun Belt Conference has not released when the league games will be played.



In Sun Belt play, App will host Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State while visiting Georgia State, Louisiana, South Alabama and Troy.



The four nonconference slate includes two games at Power 5 schools from the ACC and SEC, making this one of the toughest slates the Mountaineers have ever taken on.



The Sun Belt Conference championship game is Dec. 7.



A quick look at the four matchups:







Aug. 31 - East Tennessee State



ASI’s Take: ETSU is an FCS club and the perfect kind of opponent for App to take on with a new staff. Working out the kinks and picking up a lopsided win will be a great way to kick off the Eliah Drinkwitz era.







Sept. 7 – Charlotte



ASI’s Take: Charlotte ended up better than expected this past season finishing 5-7 overall and 4-4 on Conference USA. The 49ers are a growing program, and with both schools trying to turn this series into more of a rivalry, they will put a lot into this game. But, being at home, App should have little trouble getting a victory.







Sept. 21 – at North Carolina



ASI’s Take: It’s hard to get a handle on the Tar Heels with new coach Mack Brown and the impressive staff he’s put together. UNC has a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball and should be solid in the secondary. But how much were the last two seasons more about injuries and Larry Fedora losing the team or that this program just a few years removed from nearing reaching the college football playoff really is in a major rebuild mode. We may find out by the time the Apps visit Chapel Hill. Either way, this will be a much tougher game than App fans currently think.







Nov. 9 – at South Carolina



ASI’s Take: The Gamecocks will have all of the parts to take care of the Apps, but a November game in the middle of the SEC schedule against a Sun Belt team may not get the Gamecocks’ attention, so an upset is possible if that’s the case. If everything is equal, however, the bigger, physical gang from Columbia will be too stout defensively for App. Competitive, probably, but a loss is likely.



