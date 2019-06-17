Football season is inching closer and fans and analysts alike are clamoring for the start of the 2019 campaign.



With expectations running high once again for Appalachian State, it comes as no surprise that the annual preseason college football “bible” by expert Phil Steele has several members of the App State squad held in high esteem.



The 25th edition of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview includes 18 Mountaineers listed on the All-Sun Belt Preseason Teams, with half of those names landing on the first team.





The 9 players picked on the All-Sun Belt First Team are:

QB Zac Thomas

RB Darrynton Evans

WR Corey Sutton

TE Collin Reed

OL Noah Hannon

OT Victor Johnson

LB Jordan Fehr

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

S Desmond Franklin





Second Team All-Sun Belt selections include:

LB Noel Cook

S Josh Thomas





Third Team picks are:

WR Thomas Hennigan

G Ryan Neuzil

Returner Darrynton Evans





Fourth Team include:

DE Elijah Diarrassouba

K Chandler Staton

P Clayton Howell

Returner Thomas Hennigan





This year’s team is well positioned to make noise once again not only in the Sun Belt but on the national scene as well. Although expectations for the program remain high as always, only time will tell if this year’s Mountaineers can live up to the hype.

Phil Steele’s 2019 College Football Preview will be available in stores on June 25.