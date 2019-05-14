Following a record-setting 2018 season, Appalachian State football is set up for another special campaign this fall. App solidified its standing as one of the top G-5 programs in the country, and was rewarded as such with the program’s first top 25 ranking. As kind as the past year was for the Mountaineers, there is always room for improvement. By this point in the year, we also know who's gone to the NFL, who intends to transfer, and who is coming back. Based on what we do know and the goal of taking the next step for the program, let’s examine three areas for improvement for the Mountaineers this fall.





Penalties

App committed 83 penalties for 752 yards in 2018, placing them 82nd out of 129 teams in the country in that category. With an average of 6.38 per game, the Mountaineers shot themselves in the foot multiple times throughout the year. The good news is the penalties hardly slowed down the potent App State offense but were responsible for helping extend drives for opposing teams. While the top goal this spring was individual improvement, new App State Coach Eliah Drinkwitz stressed the importance of not committing penalties. “Our number one goal is individual improvement,” He recently said. “So, I’m not going to get too concerned about you know whether or not the offense is behind the defense…what I am going to be concerned about is not being able to control the controllables, things that we control. Whether it’s penalties, pre-snap penalties, or not knowing your assignments.” In order to win against the top teams on the schedule in 2019 (North Carolina, South Carolina, Troy, and Georgia Southern), App will have to cut down on the self-inflicted wounds.





Passing Attack

Zac Thomas. (USA Today)

In terms of the offensive strategy employed last season the Mountaineers’ aerial attack was effective in the rush-heavy scheme. Last year the App State offense finished 14th in the country with 240 yards per game on the ground. The passing numbers, while efficient, paled in comparison with a ranking of 99 at 190.6 yards per game. Improving the passing game is a top goal of the new look offense. “We were one-hundredth in passing offense last year,” receiver Thomas Hennigan said this spring. “And so just to see as an offense bump that up to top 20 in the country is what we’re aiming for.” Interceptions were also an issue at times last season for the Mountaineers. The quarterbacks combined to throw 12 interceptions, tied for 78 out of 129 teams. While that number is high, half of the interceptions came from backup quarterbacks Peyton Derrick and Jacob Huesman, while some of the picks were simply bad luck. Working with known quarterback guru Drinkwitz should only benefit the passing game and improve the depth at the signal caller position.







Team Sacks