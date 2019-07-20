CHARLOTTE - Former Appalachian State head football coach Scott Satterfield spoke to the media Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff ahead of his first season leading the red and white of Louisville. Satterfield, who led the Mountaineers to a 51-24 record, won three consecutive conference championships and four straight bowl games in his six seasons at the helm of his alma mater, is preparing to take on a new challenge in the ACC after he was hired by Cardinals’ athletic director Vince Tyra on Dec. 4, 2018. The former App State quarterback and eventual head coach takes over a Louisville program that went just 2-10 overall and 0-8 in conference play last season. He certainly has his work cut out for him but, if he can emulate what he did with the Mountaineers, the Cardinals are in good hands going forward. But while Satterfield left Boone professionally, he still loves his school and will always be a major part of the culture that’s been established on the mountain. As a new coach, though, he was asked plenty about his time at App and why he left for the Louisville job. Here’s what Satterfield had to say about those things during his interview breakout session Wednesday at The Westin:





Satterfield on Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff. (USA Today)

Why Louisville and why now? Why did it make sense at this point in your career?

SATTERFIELD: “Well, I think for several reasons. Number one, at App the last four years we went to four straight bowl games and won four straight bowl games and won three conference championships. What else can you do there? I don’t know what else you can do at App State. The only thing we didn’t do was play in a New Year’s bowl game and that also takes an extremely special year.

“And I love App, 23 years I spent there, a lot of time. But the opportunity to be a head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference is a tremendous honor for me. Having known this conference, these jobs just don’t come available very often. So, if that is a goal or a dream of yours you’ve got to take advantage of it. After meeting with Vince Tyra, the athletic director, I think it’s a great fit.

“Here’s the thing that’s kind of weird when you these jobs like this. We played for a conference championship on Saturday against Louisiana Lafayette and then Sunday I meet with Vince (Tyra) and Monday I get offered the job. You don’t have time to do a bunch of research, you’re either going to go take it or you’re not. So, it was a great opportunity, a lot of good tradition there so I said, ‘let’s go do it.’ ”



At Appalachian, you had the experience of shepherding a program from FCS to FBS. What are some of the experiences you went through at App that you brought with you to Louisville?

SATTERFIELD: “When I took over at App, we were going from the Southern Conference to the Sun Belt conference, which is a step up and then there was a lot of things we had to do. We went from 63 scholarships to 85 scholarships and you kind of had to build that team out to be competitive. And we’re already doing that here. The fact that Louisville’s already been playing in the ACC now for five years and have had some really good success. Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater, they’ve had some great players. It’s a town that is yearning I think to put a great product on the field.

“I’m going to draw from that experience I had at App of how we want to build our team out as we move forward. People want to throw the word ‘culture' around a lot and we’re coming in there and changing the way we do things, which is culture. But you have to be consistent on a daily basis and I think that’s what we’re trying to be.”



Satterfield (middle, front row) and the other Atlantic Division coaches. (USA Today)