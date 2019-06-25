As football season continues to creep closer, the preseason accolades keep piling up for Appalachian State Football. After landing 18 Mountaineers on the All-Sun Belt teams in Phil Steele’s annual college football preseason magazine, 15 Mountaineers have been selected to the Southern Pigskin Top 100 players in the Sun Belt including six in the top 14.

In the annual preseason look at the 100 best players in the conference by Southern Pigskin Editor Jim Johnson, App State is well represented.

The players selected from App State are as follows:

92. Chris Willis, DL

81. Collin Reed, TE

74. Thomas Hennigan, WR

56. Baer Hunter, OG

50. Noel Cook, EDGE

41. Jordan Fehr, LB

38. Ryan Neuzil, OG

25. Josh Thomas, S

22. Darrynton Evans, RB

14. Victor Johnson, OT

13. Akeem Davis-Gaither, EDGE

11. Zac Thomas, QB

9. Noah Hannon, C

6. Corey Sutton, WR

4. Desmond Franklin, S

Delving even further into the rankings reveal that the Mountaineers are considered to be tops in five positions in the Sun Belt with Franklin, Sutton, Hannon, Thomas, and Davis-Gaither ranked number one at their respective position.

After one of the most successful years in program history and youngest rosters in the country, it’s no surprise to see App State receiving so much acclaim heading into the 2019 season.





