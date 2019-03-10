NEW ORLEANS, La. – Appalachian State men's basketball will take on ULM in the First Round of the Sun Belt Tournament on Tuesday evening in Monroe, La.

Tip is set for 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and across the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.

The Mountaineers (11-20, 6-12 SBC) will be seeded No. 10 in the tournament, while the Warhawks (16-14, 9-9 SBC) are seeded seventh.

App State and ULM split the season series with each team winning on its home court. The Black and Gold posted a 85-84 victory in Boone on Feb. 2 and ULM won in Monroe on Feb. 28 by an 81-75 score.

The winner of Tuesday's contest will advance to play sixth seed Coastal Carolina on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, La.





