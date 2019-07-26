Appalachian State Coach Eliah Drinkwitz made an appearance on the “Mac Attack” morning show on 102.5FM The Fan in Charlotte on Thursday morning for a preview of the upcoming 2019 football season. Among the topics discussed were expectations, scheduling, and what we might see differently on the field for the Mountaineers.

Host Chris “Mac” McClain jumped right in and asked Drinkwitz about the expectations for this year. With App State returning 17 starters including 10 on offense, expectations are running high for the first year head coach. Regarding fans and media looking for big things from this year’s team, Drinkwitz replied:

“Well I mean all you can do is embrace expectations. Our guys are working extremely hard. While we do have a lot of returning starters back with experience they don’t have experience within the schemes that we’re asking them to perform and that’s where we have to get caught up.”

Drinkwitz is known as a great offensive mind. With his experience on the offensive side of the ball, most knew changes would be forthcoming for the Mountaineers particularly on that side of the ball. But Drinkwitz is smart enough to know that some schemes will be altered to fit the players in place.

“Here’s what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna play to our players’ strengths,” he said. “The components of our offense are based on playing with rhythm basing out of a no huddle, attacking the defense with a dominant downhill run game and throwing the ball vertically down the field and in execution. Every player, every play, executing it exactly like their coaches have asked them to do.”

Without tipping his hat too much for ETSU and other 2019 opponents, the coach did provide a big change we will see in 2019.

“I’ll tell you this one that is gonna be new,” he added “…there’s a good chance we’re gonna line up under center.”

A bit of a shocker for the Mountaineers’ faithful as fans have been accustomed to the spread formation that was implemented by former head coach Scott Satterfield. For those of you who need a reminder, the quarterback (or another offensive player on occasion) lines up directly behind the center to take the snap. Also referred to as standard formation.

Should we see junior QB Zac Thomas line up under center this year, it will be the first time since 2003.





