BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State men's basketball head coach Dustin Kerns has announced the non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The non-conference slate features a total of 11 contests, including four at the Holmes Center.

"We are excited to release our non-conference schedule filled with several quality programs, coaches and teams," said Kerns. "Our goal is to enhance our profile with the App State brand regionally and nationally. It is very important to renew and play local and regional opponents for our recruiting, but also for our fans and parents."

The Mountaineers open the Kerns era on Nov. 5 with a road contest at Michigan. The Wolverines have made eight consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, including two appearances in the national championship game (2013, 2018).

"We wanted to open the season with a national power and playing Michigan certainly does that with the excitement surrounding their program," added Kerns. "I will be taking Coach Moore out to lunch in October to pick his brain."

App State will have a quick turnaround and return to Boone for its home opener on Nov. 7 against Ferrum. The Mountaineers follow with another home contest against East Carolina on Nov. 12.

The Black and Gold then play three games in four days in a tournament hosted by UNC Greensboro. The Mountaineers open play in the tournament on Nov. 15 against Tennessee Tech and then battle Montana State on Nov. 16. App State closes out play in the tournament on Nov. 18 against host UNC Greensboro.

Following the tournament, App State returns to the Holmes Center on Nov. 21 and welcomes Charlotte to the High Country for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The Mountaineers return right back to the road to renew their rivalry with East Tennessee State on Nov. 26. The matchup between the two squads will be the first meeting since the 2011-12 season.

The Black and Gold host St. Andrews on Dec. 3 in its non-conference home finale, followed by two consecutive road games to end the non-conference season. On Dec. 14, the Mountaineers travel to Washington D.C. to face Howard and close out non-conference play on Dec. 29 at N.C. State.

"Our non-conference schedule has been reduced by two games this season with the Sun Belt moving to a 20-game schedule. We wanted to give our team a balanced schedule not only for this season, but for the future as well," remarked Kerns. "This schedule is challenging and will prepare us for play in the always tough Sun Belt."

The Mountaineers welcome back eight players from last season and will begin practices in October.







