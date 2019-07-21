Former Appalachian State men’s basketball guard Joseph Battle has announced he will enroll at Limestone College in his home state of South Carolina. Battle, a 6-foot-3 guard, announced his decision via Twitter on Friday.



The former South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year informed new App State Coach Dustin Kerns about his intention to transfer in May and entered the transfer portal. By choosing to join the Division II Limestone, Battle will be eligible to play immediately.



Battle played in 25 games last season for the Mountaineers, averaging 3.3 points on 54.3 percent shooting in 10.4 minutes per game but saw his playing time diminish down the stretch.



Battle came to Appalachian State after a decorated career at Abbeville High in South Carolina that concluded with him also being named the state's Mr. Basketball in 2016. He committed to Tulsa after completing his prep career. He then transferred to App after his freshman season and sat out the 2017-18 campaign.



Battle will have two years of eligibility remaining.

