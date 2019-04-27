Five App State Players Sign NFL Free Agent Deals
Clifton Duck was among five former Appalachian State Mountaineers to sign free agent NFL contracts Saturday evening after not being selected in the draft’s seven rounds.
Duck, a cornerback who left with a year of eligibility remaining, signed with the Chicago Bears. He was the highest projected prospect for App entering the draft.
Also signed with teams: Cornerback Tae Hayes signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars; Defensive tackle Myquon Stout signed with the New York Jets; Safety Austin Exford signed with the Houston Texas; and running back Jalin Moore signed with the New York Jets.
