Five App State Players Sign NFL Free Agent Deals

Jalin Moore was one of five former Mountaineers to sign free agent contracts with NFL teams Saturday. (Aguallo Studious)
ASI Admin • MountaineerIllustrated.com
Staff

Clifton Duck was among five former Appalachian State Mountaineers to sign free agent NFL contracts Saturday evening after not being selected in the draft’s seven rounds.

Duck, a cornerback who left with a year of eligibility remaining, signed with the Chicago Bears. He was the highest projected prospect for App entering the draft.

Also signed with teams: Cornerback Tae Hayes signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars; Defensive tackle Myquon Stout signed with the New York Jets; Safety Austin Exford signed with the Houston Texas; and running back Jalin Moore signed with the New York Jets.



