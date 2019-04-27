Clifton Duck was among five former Appalachian State Mountaineers to sign free agent NFL contracts Saturday evening after not being selected in the draft’s seven rounds.



Duck, a cornerback who left with a year of eligibility remaining, signed with the Chicago Bears. He was the highest projected prospect for App entering the draft.



Also signed with teams: Cornerback Tae Hayes signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars; Defensive tackle Myquon Stout signed with the New York Jets; Safety Austin Exford signed with the Houston Texas; and running back Jalin Moore signed with the New York Jets.





