Fall Reminder: The Passing Game
Appalachian State finished last season with an 11-2 record and spent one week during the season nationally ranked.
To whet the appetite for the upcoming football season, ASI looks back at last season breaking down the Mountaineers’ statistics. In this edition, we focus on the rushing offense:
*Five Mountaineers attempted passes this season, as the group combined to complete 196 of 319 attempts for 2,478 yards. 27 TDs and 12 interceptions.
*Four App passes threw TD passes: Zac Thomas 21; Jacob Huesman 2; Peyton Derrick 2 and Malik Williams 2.
*The long completions for each passer: Thomas 90 yards; Derrick 50 yards; Huesman 33 yards; Williams 30 yards and Zeb Speir 9 yards.
*Of the 196 completions, 139 went for first downs and 1,250 of the 2,478 yards came after the catch.
*Nine passes were thrown away, four pass attempts were batted down and 20 passes were dropped.
*App’s QBs were sacked 17 times and hit after throwing the ball three times.
App's Passing Direction Breakdown
-53-60 with 284 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage
-92-130 with 903 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT on passes thrown between 1 and 9 yards downfield
-28-62 with 515 yards, 6 TDs and 4 INTs on passes thrown between 10 and 19 yards downfield
-23-55 with 758 yards, 11 TDs and 5 INTs on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield
*App’s QBs were blitzed 144 times in which they were 74-121 with 886 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 11 drops, 5 throwaways, 2 passes batted down, 9 sacks and 13 scrambles.