Appalachian State finished last season with an 11-2 record and spent one week during the season nationally ranked. To whet the appetite for the upcoming football season, ASI looks back at last season breaking down the Mountaineers’ statistics. In this edition, we focus on the rushing offense:





*Five Mountaineers attempted passes this season, as the group combined to complete 196 of 319 attempts for 2,478 yards. 27 TDs and 12 interceptions. *Four App passes threw TD passes: Zac Thomas 21; Jacob Huesman 2; Peyton Derrick 2 and Malik Williams 2. *The long completions for each passer: Thomas 90 yards; Derrick 50 yards; Huesman 33 yards; Williams 30 yards and Zeb Speir 9 yards. *Of the 196 completions, 139 went for first downs and 1,250 of the 2,478 yards came after the catch. *Nine passes were thrown away, four pass attempts were batted down and 20 passes were dropped. *App’s QBs were sacked 17 times and hit after throwing the ball three times.





