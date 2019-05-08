Appalachian State finished last season with an 11-2 record and spent one week during the season nationally ranked.

To whet the appetite for the upcoming football season, ASI looks back at last season breaking down the Mountaineers’ statistics. In this edition, we focus on the rushing offense:





*For the season, App ran the ball 540 times for 2,125 yards, which is an average of 5.8 yards per attempt. App also ad 31 rushing TDs with six fumbles.

*Four Mountaineers scored at least four rushing TDs: Zac Thomas had 10; Darrynton Evans 7; Jalin Moore 6 and Marcus Williams had 4.

*Of the 540 times App ran the ball, on 88 occasions the runs went for 10 or more yards. App’s explosive runs, which is 16.3 percent of the time: Evans 29; Thomas 27; Moore 12; Williams 12; Camerun Poeples 4; D’Andre Hicks 4; Peyton Derrick 3; Dominique Heath 2 and Jacob Huesman 1.

*The long runs on the season for those nine Mountaineers that had at least one explosive run (10 or more yards): Moore 81 yards; Evans 79; Hicks 73; Peoples 63; Thomas 62; Williams 27; Heath 19; Huesman 17 and Derrick 12.

*The Mountaineers picked up first downs on 143 of their runs, which is 26.5 percent of the time: Evans did it 43 times; Williams 32; Thomas 30; Moore 19; People 6; Hicks 6; Derrick 4; Huesman 2; Heath 2; Demarcus Harper 1; Daetrich Harrington 1.

*Of App State’s 3,125 rushing yards, 1,786 came after contact: Evans led the way with 694 of his 1,187 yards (58.5 percent); Williams 381 of 561 (67.9%); Moore 228 of 400 (57%); 204 of 504 (40.4%); Peoples 126 of 164 (76.8%) and Hicks 68 of 185 (36.8%).









App's Rushing Direction Breakdown

-Left end – 53 attempts for 308 yards (5.8 average) and 3 TDs with a long of 27 yards

-Left tackle – 30 attempts for 181 yards (6.0 average) and 2 TDs with a long of 48 yards

-Left guard – 60 attempts for 474 yards (7.9 average) and 4 TDs with a long of 81 yards

-Between LG & C – 100 attempts for 734 yards (7.3 average) and 2 TDs with a long of 73 yards

-Between RG & C – 96 attempts for 463 yards (4.8 average) and 2 TDs with a long of 65 yards

-Right guard – 56 attempts for 223 yards (4.0 average) and 5 TDs with a long of 27 yards

-Right tackle – 26 attempts for 103 yards (4.0 average) and 0 TDs with a long of 18 yards

-Right end – 61 attempts for 499 yards (8.2 average) and 10 TDs with a long of 63 yards





-QB scrambles – 28 attempts for 240 yards (8.6 average) and 3 TDs with a long of 54 yards

-End around left – 2 attempts for 24 yards (12.0 average) 0 TDs with a long of 19 yards

-Reverse right – 1 attempt for 5 yards

-QB kneel – 5 attempts for minus-11 yards

-QB tripped – 2 attempts for minus-5 yards





