Appalachian State finished last season with an 11-2 record and spent one week during the season nationally ranked. To whet the appetite for the upcoming football season, ASI looks back at last season breaking down the Mountaineers’ statistics. In this edition, we focus on the rushing defense:





*App allowed opponents to run for 1,637 yards on 475 attempts which is an average of 3.1 yards per rushing attempt. *App registered 26 sacks on the season, forced six fumbles and allowed 1,326 yards gained after contact. *Sacks by player: Okon Godwin 5; Jordan Fehr 4; Demetrius Taylor 3; Chris Willis 3; Noel Cook 3; Jermaine McDaniel 2; Akeem Davis-Gaither 2; Caleb Spurlin 1; Elijah Diarrassouba 1; Brody Barrett 1; Anthony Flory 1. *Forced fumbles by player: Austin Exford 2; Spurlin 1; Willis 1; Josh Thomas 1; Davis-Gaither 1. *Opponents had 58 explosive runs (10 yards or more) with a long of 47 yards and they picked up 97 first downs on running plays. *Opponents failed to pick up more than 18 yards on a run in five games and it wasn’t until the seventh game when an opposing team generated more than 27 yards on a single running play. *Opposing quarterbacks scrambled 37 times, so App’s defense didn’t allow opponents to get off a pass on 63 of the 433 times they dropped back to pass, which is 14.5 percent of the time. *Tackles for loss by player: Cook 11.5; Davis-Gaiter 10; Fehr 7.5; Godwin 7; Willis 6.5; Flory 6; Taylor 4; Spurlin 3.5; Exford 3.5; Clifton Duck 3; McDaniel 3; Tae Hayes 3; Thomas 2.5; Diarrassouba 2.5; Ryan Huff 2; Franklin 2; Jackson 2; Myquon Stout 1.5; Brody 1.5; Jay Pearson 1; Kaiden Smith 1; George Blackstock 1.





