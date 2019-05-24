Fall Reminder: Pass Defense
Appalachian State finished last season with an 11-2 record and spent one week during the season nationally ranked.
To whet the appetite for the upcoming football season, ASI looks back at last season breaking down the Mountaineers’ statistics. In this edition, we focus on the pass defense:
*Opposing teams completed 209 of 370 pass attempts for 2,107 yards, 8 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
*App’s interceptions by player: Desmond Franklin 4; Josh Thomas 4; Tae Hayes 4; Thomas Hennigan 1; Clifton Duck 1; Noel Cook 1; Kaiden Smith 1; Austin Exford 1.
*PBUs by player: Akeem Davis-Gaither 8; Duck 7; Hayes 6; Franklin 4; Thomas 3; Shemar Jean-Charles 2; Anthony Flory 2; Cook 1; Exford 1;
*Opposing receivers dropped 15 passes on the season, QBs threw away the ball 26 times, and App’s defensive front batted down six passes.
*App registered 26 sacks on the season and forced QBs to scramble 37 times.
Opponents' Pass Direction Breakdown
-67-75 with 310 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage
-106-168 with 930 yards on passes thrown between 1 & 9 yards downfield
-24-51 with 422 yards on passes thrown between 10 & 19 yards downfield
-12-54 with 445 yards on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield
Pass Coverage Per-Player
-Hayes 60 targets, 26 receptions allowed (12.5 average) with 2 TDs
-Duck 54 targets, 34 receptions allowed (10.7 average) with 3 TDs
-Davis-Gaither 54 targets, 36 receptions allowed (8.6 average) with 0 TDs
-Thomas 33 targets, 21 receptions allowed (12.1 average) with 1 TD
-Flory 26 targets, 19 receptions allowed (6.4 average) with 1 TD
-Jordan Fehr 21 targets, 16 receptions allowed (13.4 average) with 1 TD
-Exford 20 targets, 13 receptions allowed (9.8 average) with 0 TDs
-Cook 18 targets, 14 receptions allowed (9.4 average) with 0 TDs
-Franklin 16 targets, 9 receptions allowed (11.2 average) with 0 TDs
-D’Marco Jackson 6 targets, 5 receptions allowed (6.4 average) with 0 TDs
-Jean-Charles 6 targets, 1 reception allowed (14 yards) with 0 TDs
-Logan Doublin 4 targets, 3 receptions allowed (7.3 average) with 0 TDs
-Trey Cobb 3 targets, 2 receptions allowed (11.5 average) with 0 TDs
-Smith 3 targets, 2 receptions allowed (3.5 average) with 0 TDs
-Tim Frizzell 2 targets, 2 receptions allowed (8.5 average) with 0 TDs
-Caleb Spurlin 2 targets, 2 receptions allowed (-1.0 average) with 0 TDs
-A.J. Breach 1 target, 1 reception for 7 yards
-Mike Price 1 target, no receptions allowed
-Jordan Mitchell 1 target, 1 reception allowed for 4 yards
-Shaun Jolly 1 targets, 1 reception allowed for 11 yards