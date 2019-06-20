Appalachian State welcomes back 10 starters from a prolific offense that averaged 37.3 points per game and was integral in the Mountaineers winning the Sun Belt Conference championship. Quarterback Zac Thomas, the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, is back to lead a unit that includes each of last year’s starters at the skill spots. With the season two months away, here is a little appetizer, as we look at the returning offensive starters with a couple of notes to go with each Mountaineer:







Zac Thomas. (Arkansas State Athletics)

Returning Offensive Starters By The Numbers

QB, No. 12 Zac Thomas, Jr. - Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of Year totaled 31 TDs (21 passing) and 2,543 yards.

RB, No. 3 Darrynton Evans, Jr. - Sun Belt rushing champ became primary back in Game 5 and had 1,187 yards.

WR, No. 2 Corey Sutton, Jr. - Second-team All-Sun Belt pick had 44 catches for 773 yards and 10 TDs in 2018.

WR, No. 5 Thomas Hennigan, - Started all 26 games in first two years and has 74 career catches for 912 yards.

WR, No. 14 Malik Williams, Jr. - Slot receiver’s three TD catches included a pair in fourth quarter at Penn State.



Corey Sutton. (Agualo Studios)

TE, No. 87 Collin Reed, Sr. - Third-team All-Sun Belt pick had three TD catches to give him nine in his career. LT, No. 75 Victor Johnson, Sr. - All-Sun Belt first team in each of the last two seasons as the starting left tackle LG, No. 58 Ryan Neuzil, Jr. - Started every game and named second-team all-league by the PFF College site. C, No. 60 Noah Hannon, Jr. - First-team all-league by the PFF College site during his second year as starter. RG, No. 51 Baer Hunter, Jr. – Helped line rank in top 25 in rushing yards per game and fewest sacks allowed. Note: Other returning players that started at least one game, TE Henry Pearson (3), OT Cole Garrison (2), RB Marcus Williams Jr. (1), QB Jacob Huesman (1)





