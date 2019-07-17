BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State junior Darrynton Evans has been named a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation's best college running back.

Evans rushed for a league-leading 1,187 yards last season even though he didn't become App State's primary back until Game 5, and his nine touchdowns included a 100-yard kickoff return against Penn State. He averaged 6.6 yards per rush and totaled 1,764 all-purpose yards.

Evans extended App State's 1,000-yard rusher streak to seven consecutive years, the second-longest active streak in the nation, as a big-play threat who had six runs of 50-plus yards (No. 3 nationally) and 16 runs of 20-plus yards (No. 4 nationally).

The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification, and Evans was an Academic All-America nominee last season.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November.





