Duck Enters NFL Draft

After three stellar seasons at App State, corerback Clifton Duck has entered his name in the 2019 NFL Draft.
USA Today
Appalachian State cornerback Clifton Duck has submitted his name into the 2019 NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Duck, a junior from Charlotte, was a Sun Belt all-conference selection for each of his three seasons in Boone and finished his career with 12 interceptions and a part of three conference championships. The Mountaineers were also 3-0 in bowl games during Duck’s time on the mountain.

“I would like to thank all the people who have supported me on this journey,” Duck wrote in his announcement. “Playing at App State was the opportunity of a lifetime — three straight Sun Belt championships and three straight bowl wins are

“Special thanks to my Mom, Dad and my siblings for their never-ending support. Thanks to Coach (Bryan) Brown for what he taught me about the game. To the LOB (Legion of Boone) and my teammates — my brothers forever.”

Duck started every game of his App State career. According to reports, he's the first ever App State player to leave early for the NFL.

