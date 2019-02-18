BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz added another key piece to his inaugural staff Saturday with the hire of championship-winning North Carolina high school coach and Appalachian alum Lance Ware as senior assistant to the head coach.



“We’re excited to welcome Lance back to Appalachian State,” Drinkwitz said. “As a former player, he’ll be a huge asset in continuing our great tradition of championship football. I’m excited to give him an opportunity to join the college football ranks after his success as a high school football coach.”



As head coach of Shelby High School just outside of Charlotte, Ware compiled a 99-25 overall record over eight seasons and won five state championships in the last six years.



In his new role on the mountain, Ware will assist the head coach with all aspects of organization and running the Mountaineer football program.



“I would like to thank Coach Drinkwitz and App State for this incredible opportunity,” Ware said. “I’ve spent the past 22 years at the best high school in the state of North Carolina.”



A four-year letterman at Appalachian under head coach Jerry Moore from 1992-96, Ware was the Mountaineers’ full-time long snapper for all of his last three seasons and most of his freshman campaign.



As Shelby’s head coach, Ware led the Golden Lions to 2A state championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and 2AA state titles in 2016 and 2018. During his eight-year tenure, Shelby went 33-3 in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.



Ware has spent his entire 22-year coaching career at his high school alma mater, working under head coaches Jim Taylor and Chris Norman. During his 22 seasons there, the Golden Lions played for 11 state titles, winning eight.



Ware and his wife, Catherine, have three children – Reece, Stockton and Presley.







